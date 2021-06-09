Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

Several research firms have commented on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL remained flat at $$2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,892. The company has a market cap of $155.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

