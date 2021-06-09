BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.