Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAK. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BAK opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

