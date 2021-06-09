Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

BNTGY opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

