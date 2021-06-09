Brian Poulliot Sells 2,040 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,820.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06.

BJ opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $81,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,299,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

