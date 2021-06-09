Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.