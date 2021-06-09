British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

BTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

