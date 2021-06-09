Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings per share of ($1.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($4.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,111 shares of company stock worth $8,985,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.