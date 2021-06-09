Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $54.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

