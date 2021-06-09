Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $861.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $857.20 million and the highest is $872.70 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $496,155.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,204 shares of company stock worth $29,362,124. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $225.70 and a one year high of $492.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

