Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $67.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $277.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.58 million, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $357.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $219,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 199,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

