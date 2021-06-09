Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report sales of $75.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.68 million to $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $277.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $305.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.56 million, with estimates ranging from $249.52 million to $323.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 584,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 6,058,855 shares of company stock worth $73,209,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

