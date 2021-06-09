Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $139.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,985. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

