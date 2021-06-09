Brokerages Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST remained flat at $$33.63 during trading on Wednesday. 113,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

