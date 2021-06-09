Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.00. IntriCon posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 29,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,166. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 million, a PE ratio of -562.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

