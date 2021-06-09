Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.17 Million

Brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post sales of $313.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JJSF opened at $178.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.27. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.25 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

