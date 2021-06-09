Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Scientific Games posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

