Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. US Foods reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. 79,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,637. US Foods has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 1.82.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

