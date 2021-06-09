Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Target Price at $39.50

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

