Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $108.73

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.73.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.63. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

