Brokerages Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target at $38.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $12,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,663,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

