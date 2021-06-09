Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Target Price at C$81.86

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$75.67 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$75.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

