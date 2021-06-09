Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $48.50

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZO. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,978 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MarineMax by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

