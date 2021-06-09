Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $28.19

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,013. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.