Brokerages Set Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) PT at $108.75

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $662,050. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $95.39 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.58.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

