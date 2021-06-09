Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Target Price at €100.14

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.14 ($117.82).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €93.91 ($110.48). 819,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.82.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.