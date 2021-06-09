Brokers Offer Predictions for CubeSmart’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82. CubeSmart has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

