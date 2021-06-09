Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$60.91. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$60.57, with a volume of 809,065 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.66 billion and a PE ratio of 58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

