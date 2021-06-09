BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

BT.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 184.90 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.81. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.10 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of £18.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

