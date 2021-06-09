Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,444. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.99 and a fifty-two week high of $238.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

