Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 792 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 243,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. The company has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

