Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 635.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $836.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,370. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $822.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.