Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.86. 33,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. The stock has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

