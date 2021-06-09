Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 752 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.58. The stock had a trading volume of 702,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.