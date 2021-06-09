Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

