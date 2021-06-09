Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.00

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

