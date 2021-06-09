CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $61.33 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $61.33 or 0.00165264 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $248,142.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

