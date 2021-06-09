CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.00

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 317243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

