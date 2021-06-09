Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on June 18th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
