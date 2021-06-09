Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.27. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

