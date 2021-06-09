Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,851 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.