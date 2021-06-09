Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,206,000 after buying an additional 228,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

