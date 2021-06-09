Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,649 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40.

