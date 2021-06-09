Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,206,000 after buying an additional 228,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.