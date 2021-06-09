Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DM opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

