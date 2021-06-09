Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40.

