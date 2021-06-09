Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $921,000 Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

