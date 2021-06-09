Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.55

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 37283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,685.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

