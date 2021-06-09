Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -3.5% to -3.0% to $8.39-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-2.930 EPS.

Shares of CPB traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,131. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

