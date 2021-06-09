Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

CPB stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

